Showbiz
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

WWE champ The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a duel

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

The Undertaker gave a warning to Akshay Kumar and told him to be ready for a duel in the ring

Legendary American wrestler Mark William Calaway aka The Undertaker has his goals set on routing Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

In a tweet, the WWE wrester, 56, gave a warning to the B-Town icon and told him to be ready for a duel in the ring.

His challenge came in response to a meme that the actor shared on Twitter marking the 25th anniversary of his film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, in which The Undertaker’s character too had made an appearance.

“Raise your hand if you have defeated The Undertaker” read the meme that included a photo of Kumar with his hands raised, alongside other wrestlers.

Responding to his tweet, the retired athlete wrote: “Tell me when you’re ready for a Real rematch.”

