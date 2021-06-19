Queen Elizabeth fires off Meghan and Harry: Sussexes 'rattled' after outrage

Queen Elizabeth has had enough of the feud going on between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals

Queen Elizabeth has given a final warning to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their constant digs at the royal family.



The 95-year-old monarch has had enough of the feud going on between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, according to the Mail on Sunday's diary editor Charlotte Griffiths.

Responding to whether Harry knows of the fact that the Queen has fired a "warning shot", Griffiths said, "How can he not, when the Queen lays down the law you've got to be a bit rattled.

"He does know how all of this works, Meghan maybe didn't and he should have explained if not.

"He has been here for many years and if he's suddenly forgotten this is how the game works and he knows that better than anyone."

She added: "You've got to think they've never quite learned the nuance of it, have they?

"It's been a couple of years now and they still don't seem to get but they just don't, they're just so American about everything. It's a different ball game, they're going to have to learn," Griffiths concluded.