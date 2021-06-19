 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth fires off Meghan and Harry: Sussexes 'rattled' after outrage

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Queen Elizabeth has had enough of the feud going on between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals

Queen Elizabeth has given a final warning to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry amid their constant digs at the royal family. 

The 95-year-old monarch has had enough of the feud going on between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, according to the Mail on Sunday's diary editor Charlotte Griffiths.

Responding to whether Harry knows of the fact that the Queen has fired a "warning shot", Griffiths said, "How can he not, when the Queen lays down the law you've got to be a bit rattled.

"He does know how all of this works, Meghan maybe didn't and he should have explained if not.

"He has been here for many years and if he's suddenly forgotten this is how the game works and he knows that better than anyone."

She added: "You've got to think they've never quite learned the nuance of it, have they?

"It's been a couple of years now and they still don't seem to get but they just don't, they're just so American about everything. It's a different ball game, they're going to have to learn," Griffiths concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr.’s off-screen relationship mirrors their on-screen one

Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr.’s off-screen relationship mirrors their on-screen one
Millie Bobby Brown spotted with new beau Jake Bongiovi in New York: See Photos

Millie Bobby Brown spotted with new beau Jake Bongiovi in New York: See Photos
Jeffree Star opens up about romance rumours with Kanye West: 'He's not my type'

Jeffree Star opens up about romance rumours with Kanye West: 'He's not my type'
Prince Charles was questioned after Diana’s death over claims he murdered her

Prince Charles was questioned after Diana’s death over claims he murdered her

Chrissy Teigen snubs Micheal Costello's bullying allegations with bombshell statement

Chrissy Teigen snubs Micheal Costello's bullying allegations with bombshell statement
Princess Diana’s friend remembers his last call with her, hours before she died

Princess Diana’s friend remembers his last call with her, hours before she died
More claims emerge about royals being racist towards Harry, Meghan’s son Archie

More claims emerge about royals being racist towards Harry, Meghan’s son Archie
Meghan snubbed Sophie Wessex when she offered to help her amid royal fiasco

Meghan snubbed Sophie Wessex when she offered to help her amid royal fiasco
Gillian Anderson of 'The Crown' reveals 'notorious' part of Margaret Thatcher

Gillian Anderson of 'The Crown' reveals 'notorious' part of Margaret Thatcher

Jessie J details her health struggles that have halted her singing career

Jessie J details her health struggles that have halted her singing career
Meghan Markle all set for her first TV interview since birth of Lilibet

Meghan Markle all set for her first TV interview since birth of Lilibet
'One Tree Hill' reboot in the works? Sophia Bush drops massive hints

'One Tree Hill' reboot in the works? Sophia Bush drops massive hints

Latest

view all