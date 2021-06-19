Jeffree Star opens up about romance rumours with Kanye West: 'He's not my type'

Saturday Jun 19, 2021
Jeffree Star touched upon his dating rumours with Kanye West amid plans of moving to Wyoming permanently.
The beauty guru sparked romance buzz with Kanye when a TikTok user claimed, "Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru. A lot of people in the scene have known for awhile."
"I thought it was hilarious," Jeffree told Entertainment Tonight. "I love rumors. I think they're funny, but some girl on TikTok made it up and it went viral before I even knew."
The makeup mogul added that it was his mother who informed him about the rumours.
"So, I'm waking up in bed in Wyoming like, 'Huh?' And I didn't even see," he recalled. "We all have our daily routines. I wake up, my new thing is for the last year and a half, I don't wake up and immediately grab my phone. I think that's a behavior that I had to stop. I wake up, I enjoy the weather. I take my dogs out. I do a little exercise and then I hop on. So, I didn't even get to go to Twitter or Instagram. I just saw my mom going, 'What the hell is this?' ... She's like, 'Are you not telling me something?' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' And I clicked it and I was like, 'Oh, got it.' So, it was hilarious."
"I know it sounds fun, but I prefer taller rappers and that's that," he joked. "That's on that. Look how tall I am. I can't."