Saturday Jun 19 2021
Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr.’s off-screen relationship mirrors their on-screen one

Robert Downey Jr. apparently played mentor for Tom Holland off-screen as well

Marvel stars Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland’s real-life relationship isn’t much different to Iron Man and Spider-Man’s on-screen connection.

Downey Jr. apparently played mentor for Holland off-screen as well when the latter had just joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

According to E! News, Holland found himself getting nervous regarding his portrayal of the Avenger right when he was getting tested out and that is when Downey Jr. stepped in and helped him out.

“As you can imagine I was pretty terrified and he came up to me and said, ‘Look, I felt exactly the same as you did when I did my test for Iron Man but just relax, let your body take over and, and if it’s meant to be it’ll happen,” Holland recalled, per the outlet.

That’s not all. Holland also received some words of wisdom from Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the MCU films.

“Once I got cast he sent me a really lovely email about just make sure you keep your feet on the ground and you don’t let this affect you … You keep your family and your friends close and, and that’s exactly what I’ve done,” shared Holland. 

