Saturday Jun 19 2021
Demi Lovato dishes over the birth of '4D with Demi Lovato'

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Demi Lovato dishes over the birth of ‘4D with Demi Lovato’

Lyricist and singer Demi Lovato recently weighed in on the real reason they chose to create the 4D with Demi Lovato podcast.

Lovato got candid over it all during an interview with the YouTube Audacy Check In and admitted, “You know podcasting seems to be the ‘cool new thing’ and everybody has a podcast and so I thought ‘what is a cool way that I could continue my self-exploration and this journey of self-development’. I also wondered, ‘What better way to continue [than] through a podcast.”

