Saturday Jun 19 2021
Buckingham Palace spoke ‘extensively’ on Archie’s skin color: report

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

The royal family has allegedly shared many conversations revolving around Archie’s skin color according to experts.. 

The news has been brought forward by Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scobie.

In his interview with The Sun the author admits the discussions regarding Archie became “A much bigger issue” involving a large number of people.

Mr. Scobie claims, “There was one conversation that took place that affected [Harry and Meghan] massively, when it came to someone within the royal family sharing concerns over the color of Archie’s skin.”

“There were other people aware of this conversation within the family and within the institution [who] did also speak about it, some not so sympathetically.”

“So you then are in a position where you start to feel, ‘Well, it’s not just this one person, it’s others as well,’ and it becomes a much bigger issue.”

