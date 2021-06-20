Emilia Clarke reveals Marvel very particular about secrecy of new projects

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke appeared to be tired of answering questions about her role in the upcoming Marvel’s new series Secret Invasion.

The 34-year-old English actress is the latest edition of an alum from the blockbuster HBO series to the star cast of the new series by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has joined her Game of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage, Richard Madden and Kit Harrington among others.

Though Emilia Clarke was roped in for a role in Secret Invasion in April, her role is being kept under wraps. Even if she knows the details, she has not let out a single word about it.

She, while appearing virtually on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, highlighted the fact that Marvel Studios does not allow anyone to leak the details about their new projects in development. She said they are doing the same with their upcoming project Secret Invasion as well.

“The first people I spoke to with Marvel after getting the role was their security team," she told Josh. "I actually live in fear that something is going to happen, and I’m going to say something, and they’ll get upset… But, I play a character that I’m super into everything about it.”

Famous actor Samuel L. Jackson will take his role as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos in Marvel’s Secret Invasion. Other stars include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, and Carmen Ejogo.