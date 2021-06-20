Prince Harry had a ‘fierce and bitter’ fight with William after which he was ‘thrown out’

New details about Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship have been brought into the limelight.



Royal expert and writer Robert Lacey updated his book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, with the addition of a few chapters.

Excerpts from the added parts were published by The Times in the UK, in which more shocking details of the happenings of the Palace were brought to the forefront.

Lacey claims that the brothers had made peace by the time Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018, but in October of the same year, things went downhill again.

He writes that William and Harry had a “fierce and bitter” argument after which the Duke of Cambridge had started removing his younger brother from the joint office and the household that they once shared.

A close friend told the author: "William threw Harry out.”

"When Harry flared up in furious defense of his wife, the elder brother persisted. Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan's alleged behavior, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the brothers was fierce and bitter,” writes Lacey.