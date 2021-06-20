 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Royal staffers mocked Prince Harry, Meghan with demeaning hashtags

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

New details have emerged about how the Palace staff reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

In an updated version of his book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Robert Lacey claimed that the royal staff used to jokingly use the hashtag #FreeHarry as a way to mock Meghan after her alleged bullying behavior.

It was also reported that even though most of the staff of the royal family stays for years, the personal staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately looked for a way out.

Moreover, it was revealed that those who managed to leave reportedly became part of an informal fraternity called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige addresses ‘Black Widow’ title sequence

Are Kate Middleton, Prince William moving out of London?

David Harbour teases the fate of his ‘Stranger Things’ character in new season

Britney Spears unsure of when she will take the stage again

Tom Hiddleston opens up about uncertainty around the success of ‘The Avengers’

Gwyneth Paltrow says ex-husband Chris Martin is now like a ‘brother’

Ex-police chief regrets not interrogating Martin Bashir earlier over Diana interview

Prince Harry had a ‘fierce and bitter’ fight with William after which he was ‘thrown out’

Piers Morgan launches a fresh attack against ‘Princess Pinocchio’ Meghan Markle

Prince Charles determined to keep Meghan, Harry’s kids deprived of royal titles, perks

Probe results of bullying allegations against Meghan Markle could be delayed by 2022

Doctor who tried to save Diana after car crash recalls horrific night for the first time

