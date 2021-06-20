Royal staffers mocked Prince Harry, Meghan with demeaning hashtags

New details have emerged about how the Palace staff reacted to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.



In an updated version of his book, Battle of Brothers: William, Harry and the Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Robert Lacey claimed that the royal staff used to jokingly use the hashtag #FreeHarry as a way to mock Meghan after her alleged bullying behavior.

It was also reported that even though most of the staff of the royal family stays for years, the personal staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately looked for a way out.

Moreover, it was revealed that those who managed to leave reportedly became part of an informal fraternity called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.