Showbiz
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Kareena Kapoor's new post is a hilarious nod to Christiano Ronaldo: See photo

Sunday Jun 20, 2021


Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor's new social media update has left fans into splits.

On Saturday, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram Story and shared a hilarious dialogue from her multi-award-winning film Jab We Met, where she endorsed water over soda.

"cola,soda sab apni jagah par hain, paani ka kaam paani hi karta hai (cola and soda are nice but they don't fulfill the purpose of water)" read Kareena's Story featuring the famous scene.

Kareena Kapoor's new photo comes only a few days after Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo promoted water over a carbonated beverage brand on international media. 

The sportsman's gesture decreased the market value of the brand by $4 billion.


