Gigi Hadid drops never-before-seen photo of baby Khai, Zayn Malik on Father's Day

entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Gigi Hadid is marking baby daughter Khai's first Father's Day with a tribute to boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel has dubbed her singer beau as the best father to baby Khai in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day, " Gigi wrote in an endearing note.

The 26-year-old also attached a photo of Zayn holding Khai in the dark as they both looked at a glowing globe.

"I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you. We love you so much," concluded Gigi.

Take a look:



