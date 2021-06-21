 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Prince Charles bashed for ‘isolating’ Archie: ‘He’ll never be a prince!’

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Prince Charles bashed for ‘isolating’ Archie: ‘He’ll never be a prince!’

With Prince Charles’ plans to slim down the monarchy, seeming more possible each day experts pointed out the potentially isolating decision he may choose to make regarding baby Archie when he ascends to the throne.

News regarding this possible scenario was brought forward by royal editor Charlie Rae.

During his interview with talkRADIO host Cristo he claimed, “Let's not forget that Archie is still technically the Earl of Dumbarton but the couple themselves decided they didn't want to use that title.”

“Some people thought they were sitting back, hoping that Archie would one day be prince, but they got that wrong. It puts into context that comment Meghan made, that the royals didn't want Archie to be a Prince.”

“It's interesting that this has happened. And this has been leaked by a friend or a source from the Sussexes camp and now we know why they were so vitriolic in the Oprah Winfrey interview.”

