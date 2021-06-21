Scott Disick's sweetheart Amelia Hamlin turns heat up in skimpy outfit

Amelia Hamlin has emerged to be a fitness sensation in new snaps, showcasing her incredible curves in stunning tiny outfit.

Scott Disick's new ladylove looked amazing in a powder blue lingerie set as she uploaded her latest photos from styling session, looking out of this world.

The 20-year-old seemed to put her teen years behind, and is continuing to titillate with beautiful modeling shots on social media.

She elevated her look with her perfect hairdo, showing off her enviable figure by wearing lingerie.

Amelia Hamlin, who celebrated her 20th trip around the sun on June 13th, showed off her enviable figure in her latest Instagram post.



The daughter of Lisa Rinna penned in the captioned: 'I know what you’re thinking,' '… and yes I do own clothing. I just prefer @bouxavenue,' she concluded.

Amelia Hamlin has been spending quality time with her boyfriend Scott Disick since they met at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party last year.

