Prince Harry was ‘very cross’, decided to do Oprah tell-all after titles were removed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had sent shockwaves with their decision to expose the royal family drama during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.



It has now been revealed that the Duke of Sussex decided to spill the tea in public against his family only 24 hours after he was stripped off his military titles.

This makes it obvious that the young prince was retaliating against the Firm for taking away his titles a year after he and his wife parted ways with the family.

Harry lost the titles of Captain General Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

A source spoke to The Sun and revealed: "There was a bust-up just before Oprah but it wasn’t to do with Archie’s title. That had been known and discussed for quite a while.”

“Harry and Meghan were very cross before Oprah because the final Megxit separation had just been signed off which included Harry not keeping military roles,” shared the insider.

“That was what made him so angry. He’s very emotional and his military roles were very important to him given that he served,” they added.