Kate Middleton accused of being 'just as political' as Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s earlier statements about the importance of voting had sent immense backlash her way.



And it looks like Kate Middleton has found herself in the same boat after she co-wrote an op-ed with First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, during her visit to the UK for the G7 summit.

The two women had penned a joint piece for CNN on the significance of looking after children during their early years, after which Kate was slammed by royal fans for going astray from the political neutrality that the members of the royal family are required to maintain as per tradition.

Royal expert and commentator Kristyn Burtt said that displaying her bond with the US first lady was a big mistake on the Duchess of Cambridge’s part.

“She and Prince William seemed to do their best to avoid the controversy of the last [Trump] administration — and that is a political decision. Kate has shown lots of preference for the Bidens’ policies than the Trumps’, and we’re not hearing a peep about it,” said Burtt.

Meghan was also at the center of criticism when she guest-edited the September edition of British Vogue in 2019.