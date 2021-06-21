Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad

British actor Sophie Turner is gushing over her husband Joe Jonas on the occasion of Father’s Day.

Turning to her Instagram, the Game of Thrones star shared an endearing image of the father of her daughter Willa, standing amidst Father’s Day décor, while rocking an all-American look with shades.

“Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch,” wrote Sophie.

Commenting underneath the post, Jonas wrote: "Shoutout to all my ZADDYS."







