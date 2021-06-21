 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner opens up about why she kept relationship with Devin Booker private

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Kendall Jenner confirmed for the first time that she was indeed in a relationship with Kevin Booker

American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner has opened up about her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker for the first time.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the beauty queen confirmed for the first time that she was indeed in a relationship with Booker.

"No, I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research. I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan,” she said on the show.

"He's my boyfriend,” said Jenner while smirking as she officially confirmed her romance with the athlete.

She went on to say that she decided to keep her relationship with Booker away from the spotlight of KUWTK on purpose.

"I feel like it's always worked better for me that way. No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie [Jenner] and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly. It was personal preference from a really young age," said Jenner.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’

Selena Gomez says past boyfriends made her feel ‘less’ and ‘not equal’
Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today

Prince William celebrates 39th birthday today
Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Princess Diana would have been heartbroken over son's jarring rift with William

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad

Sophie Turner says it’s her ‘greatest joy to watch’ Joe Jonas be the ‘best’ dad
Kate Middleton accused of being 'just as political' as Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton accused of being 'just as political' as Meghan Markle

David Schwimmer says he was ‘supposed to be a doctor’ but he got ‘distracted’ by girls

David Schwimmer says he was ‘supposed to be a doctor’ but he got ‘distracted’ by girls

Demi Lovato details complex relationship with late father: 'It's complicated'

Demi Lovato details complex relationship with late father: 'It's complicated'
Lorde connected with Billie Eilish over shared struggle of teenage fame

Lorde connected with Billie Eilish over shared struggle of teenage fame
Princess Diana said she 'didn't feel safe' and worried about 'car brakes' after divorce

Princess Diana said she 'didn't feel safe' and worried about 'car brakes' after divorce
Prince Charles devastated after rift with Harry intensifies ahead of Father's Day

Prince Charles devastated after rift with Harry intensifies ahead of Father's Day

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst intensifying bullying debacle

Chrissy Teigen pays tribute to John Legend amidst intensifying bullying debacle
Archie can decide himself whether he’ll be Prince after turning 18: royal author

Archie can decide himself whether he’ll be Prince after turning 18: royal author

Latest

view all