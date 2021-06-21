Kevin Hart touches on past regrets with infidelity

Kevin Hart recently wore his heart on his sleeve and discussed the impact his infidelity had on family relationships.

The star got candid over it all during his interview with Will Smith for Red Table Talk and was quoted saying, “I stepped in some [expletive], yeah.”

“You’re never prepared for that side of it. It’s tough. You don’t realize the impact that your mistakes can truly have. When the kids get involved, it’s a different feeling, it’s a different emotion.”

“Through my public, uh, debacles … it’s very hard to bother me. But when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why’ and you gotta have those conversations, the head drops for the first time.”