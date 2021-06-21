 
Khloe Kardashian details 'difficult' surrogacy journey

Khloe Kardashian spoke about her "challenging" surrogacy journey.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, Khloe shared about the tedious process of trying to secure a surrogate in a bid to welcome a second child with her man Tristan Thompson.

"It's a very tedious, hard process. And it was interesting because Kim went through the journey, and I swear it felt like she said, 'I want to get pregnant,' and two weeks later she found a surrogate," she said when comparing her experience to sister Kim Kardashian.

"It's a lot to do with COVID. I did have one and then it fell through. There's so many tests they have to do and all these things. So I'm still on that journey. It's just, I thought it would be a much easier process. And it's not. It's challenging for me..

She also touched upon her on and off again relationship with the NBA star, who share daughter True Thompson, after being caught in multiple cheating scandals and allegations in the past.

"I know the growth and all the work that he's done, I know all of the help that he's gotten and the constant efforts that he makes every single day and how hard he fought to get back with me currently," she explained. 

"I mean, you can ask everyone, it really wasn't an easy thing for him. I don't understand why someone would go through all that if they weren't serious."

