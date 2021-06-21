 
Monday Jun 21 2021
Khloe Kardashian comes clean about cosmetic procedures

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Khloe Kardashian has come clean about what cosmetic procedures she has had in the past.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, the Good American founder addressed accusations claiming that she had a "face transplant".

She has consistently been thought to have gotten multiple enhancement procedures over the years but insists that she has only had one nose job.

"Everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant.' But I've had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia," she shared.

She said that "everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it?" but claimed that "no one's ever asked" her in particular to her nose.

"You're the first person in an interview that's ever asked me about my nose," she said to host Andy Cohen. 

"I've done, sure, injections - not really Botox. I've responded horribly to Botox."

