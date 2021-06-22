 
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle headed for a ‘brutal showdown’ with Palace amid bullying probe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Meghan Markle’s feud with the British royal family might soon take a turn for the worse.

According to a source close to the Duchess of Sussex, she might soon end up amidst a “brutal showdown” over allegations about her bullying the staff members.

The former actor has yet to be formally interviewed regarding the probe of her creating a toxic work environment for her staffers and bullying them, the source told Mirror Online.

"The feeling is this is heading for a brutal showdown between the Duchess of Sussex who is understood to be disputing all allegations labelled against her,” said a source.

"The Palace is taking each and every allegation very seriously and wants to get to the truth of the matter and ensure those speaking up deserve to be heard,” they added.

"But Meghan is adamant the staff were not up to their job and could not deal with the pressure of working for her and understanding how she wanted things to run,” revealed the source. 

