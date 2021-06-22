Prince Charles won’t strip titles from Harry’s kids if it helps Camilla become queen

Prince Charles recently took over headlines after it was recently reported that he might “slim down” the monarchy when he becomes king.



His plans of reducing the size of the British royal family was said to affect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie and Lilibet, who might never receive their titles of prince and princess.

However, royal expert, historian and writer Robert Lacey thinks that this might not happen after all.

According to Lacey, the Prince of Wales will put all of his focus on winning over the public so his wife Camilla Parker Bowles could become the Queen Consort.

In a chat with The Times, Lacey explained: "It is clear to me that the Queen and her advisers have discussed this issue at the highest level, and that the future royal status of Archie and Lili is not in jeopardy in her lifetime.”

“It is possible that Prince Charles may try to remove royal status from the Sussex children when he comes to the throne but that does not seem likely,” said the writer of Battle of Brothers.

"His priority then will be to gain popular support for upgrading the status of Camilla from princess consort to queen consort, and he is not likely to court unpopularity by removing HRH status from Archie and Lili,” he went on to say.

After the Duke of Cornwall takes over the crown, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may decide to wait until their children turn 18 to come to a conclusion about their HRH titles.