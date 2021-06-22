Meghan Markle harshly reacted to aide when confronted about bullying in 2017

Meghan Markle has come under fire over her cold response after she was confronted over her treatment of her staffers.



In Robert Lacey’s updated version of the book, Battle of Brothers, the intensity of the tensions rife within the Palace have been brought to light.

According to the author, per The Times, the Duchess of Sussex was first confronted about her behavior back in 2017 at the time of the couple’s engagement.

A senior aide had reportedly told her that her behavior was causing difficulties for the Palace staff. Responding to that, Meghan had reportedly said: "It’s not my job to coddle people."

The bullying allegations against the former actor are currently under investigation and the results of the probe could get released by next year.