Chrissy Teigen addresses reports of doing Meghan Markle-style Oprah tell-all

American supermodel Chrissy Teigen has given an update on how she is coping with the cyber bullying scandal she has been stuck amidst since the past few weeks.



While pulling into the carport of her West Hollywood residence, the author was asked by TMZ about reports of her wanting to do a tell-all with Oprah Winfrey about the scandal.

"I have no idea about the Oprah interview,” said Teigen.

She also revealed that she is “doing good” after her fall from grace following allegations of bullying placed on her by reality star Courtney Stodden.

Earlier, during an interview with TMZ, reality star Courtney Stodden said they would also love to get in on the drama if it helps people realize the bully that Teigen has always been.

"Oprah has a really big platform and I think that if it helps saves lives by me sharing my story I would consider it,” they said.

"I would consider it. I think that it’s important to be kind in this world and there’s been so much meanness happening and a lot of deflecting. So I would consider it if it helped people,” they added.

Stodden had accused Teigen of bullying them in the past and allegedly also asking them to kill themselves. Since then, Teigen has issued a lengthy apology, making amends for her past behaviour.