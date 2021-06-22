 
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal snub: Prince Harry axed by Charles in Prince William's birthday photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Royal fans were quick to notice how Prince Charles had cropped Harry out of William's birthday wish

Prince Harry was axed in the official birthday wish for Prince William's 39th birthday on Monday.

In the post by Clarence House, a photo showing Charles and Camilla  laughing with William at an outing can be seen. 

The picture was taken at the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at Olympic Park in London on September 10 2014, where Harry was seated next to Charles. 

Royal fans were quick to notice how the Prince of Wales had cropped Harry out of the picture. 

An internet user tweeted, "I don’t expect many will immediately recognise event from 2nd photo…but I did…

"That is the opening of 1st Invictus Games in 2014. Prince Harry is sitting just out of photo to right of Charles.

"Interesting to choose an important moment for Harry to celebrate the other brother," they added.

