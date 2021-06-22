Kanye West says he is loving 'all the attention around him and Irina Shayk'

Kanye West is enjoying all the publicity surrounding his romance with Irina Shayk

Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparked romance rumours after being spotted vacationing in France.

As per sources close to the duo, the US rapper is enjoying all the publicity surrounding his romance with the Russian supermodel.

“He truly is into her and he wants the whole world to know about it. That’s just how he is. They’ve been friends for a while and he’s happy they’ve moved it forward,” the insider explained. “He’s hoping to step it up, to get even closer.”

The source continued, “They both want to see where this romance goes. No one is rushing into anything. Kanye would like things to move quicker, but they’ve decided to take things slow, one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, a separate source said Kanye and Irina are making their long-distance relationship work.

“With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider dished.

“The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York," the source added.