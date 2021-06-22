 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Emilia Clarke shares how she felt over Game of Thrones ending

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Emilia Clarke spoke about how she dealt with the ending of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen, shared how she coped with the show’s ending.

For the unversed, her character was killed off in the final season by Jon Snow that broke hearts.

When asked if she made her peace with the fate she said: "I really have. I really, really, really have. I think it’ll take me to my 90s to be able to objectively see what Game of Thrones was, because there’s just too much me in it".

"Daenerys has a part of my heart. She is in there, and I’ll never forget. I can’t remember who I was talking to, but they were like, 'Oh my God, when you say ‘she,’ you’re talking about Daenerys.' And I was like, 'Yeah! Because she’s a whole person. She’s got her own life that I explore'".

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships
New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going

New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going
Olivia Wilde remains mum on all things Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde remains mum on all things Harry Styles
Anya Taylor Joy saves Cara Delevigne from wardrobe malfunction

Anya Taylor Joy saves Cara Delevigne from wardrobe malfunction

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest picture

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest picture

Eminem crosses 32 million followers on Instagram

Eminem crosses 32 million followers on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus
Alex Rodriguez dines out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez split

Alex Rodriguez dines out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis after Jennifer Lopez split
Justin Timberlake shares first photo of baby Phineas on Father's Day

Justin Timberlake shares first photo of baby Phineas on Father's Day
Ashley Graham rallies for body positivity as she shares inspiring message

Ashley Graham rallies for body positivity as she shares inspiring message
Princess Diana’s final words before she died in tragic car crash in 1997

Princess Diana’s final words before she died in tragic car crash in 1997
Inside Kylie Jenner's insanely extravagant Father's Day celebrations: See Photos

Inside Kylie Jenner's insanely extravagant Father's Day celebrations: See Photos

Latest

view all