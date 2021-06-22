 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Lenny Kravitz loses pet dog, shares heart-breaking note

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 22, 2021

Lenny Kravitz made the heart-breaking revelation that his pet dog Leroy Brown passed away.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a black and white snap of him and penned a touching note to his pet.

"Leroy Brown 2009-2021. Thank you for sharing your life with me," the 57-year-old wrote. 

"You blessed me with unconditional love while watching me go through it all. You were next to me during my best and my worst. We circled the globe over and over together, teaching each other what we could. You were the best. A true Bahamian Potcake. Jojo and I are missing you deeply."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

T-Pain reveals Usher's comment on his music led him to 4-year depression

T-Pain reveals Usher's comment on his music led him to 4-year depression
Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie

Naya Rivera 'honoured' to play Catwoman in Batman movie
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber meet French President Emmanuel Macron
Drake gives glimpse of life as a father

Drake gives glimpse of life as a father
Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships

Britney Spears case throws spotlight on complex conservatorships
New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going

New 'Fast & Furious' aims to jolt US movie-going
Emilia Clarke shares how she felt over Game of Thrones ending

Emilia Clarke shares how she felt over Game of Thrones ending
Olivia Wilde remains mum on all things Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde remains mum on all things Harry Styles
Anya Taylor Joy saves Cara Delevigne from wardrobe malfunction

Anya Taylor Joy saves Cara Delevigne from wardrobe malfunction

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest picture

Dirilis: Ertugrul: Aslihan Hatun stuns in latest picture

Eminem crosses 32 million followers on Instagram

Eminem crosses 32 million followers on Instagram

Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus

Latest

view all