Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive flak for their move to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been criticised by a royal expert for their decision to register domains in Lilibet Diana's name before their daughter was born.

Dan Wootton slammed the couple in his own words, saying the admission by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesman [about the domains] is "genuinely astonishing." 

According to the royal expert, their move shows they were thinking about websites while "going through what should be one of the most beautiful, pure and nerve-wracking moments of their lives". 

Wootton, in his writing for MailOnline, called the Sussexes' move a "desperate and tacky new low that's enough to make any royalist's skin crawl".

He went on to describe the move as the "grim reality of Prince Harry's new Hollywood lifestyle".

"No, this isn't a joke, they've actually admitted as much today, including one before the baby was even born."

According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes purchased two domains: LilbetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com.

Their spokesman reportedly told the paper: "As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased... to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and shared."

The couple stepped down as ‘senior’ royals last year and have since confirmed they won’t return as working royals. Their lives have changed considerably.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who are proud parents of their two children Archie and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, have settled down in California with new Hollywood careers and signed multiple lucrative deals.

