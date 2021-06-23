Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman during argument: LAPD

The woman accused singer Chris Brown of smacking her in the head

American singer Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman during a dispute on Friday in Los Angeles.

The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department who told NBC News on Tuesday about a report of an argument at a residence in the 19600 block of Citrus Ridge Drive in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

It was further revealed that a battery will be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office while the incident gets probed.

While additional details have yet to be disclosed, a report by TMZ claims that the woman accused the singer of smacking her in the head with an intensity that led to her hair weave falling out.

Thus far, it remains unclear if Brown will face charges.

"We have not been referred a case yet in this matter,” read the statement issued from the City Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.