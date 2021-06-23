 
Dua Lipa waxes poetic about Anwar Hadid in heartfelt birthday tribute

Dua Lipa had earlier said she wants to keep her and Anwar Hadid's personal lives under wraps

British singer Dua Lipa is showering her boyfriend and model Anwar Hadid with love on his birthday.

Sharing photos of herself with Hadid, 22, the three-time Grammy winner wrote a heartfelt note for him, proving the couple is going stronger than ever.

"Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc. Another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I'm lucky to love you and be loved by you. DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can't wait to celebrate youuuu today,” she wrote.

Earlier, while speaking about their relationship with British Vogue, Lipa had said she wants to keep their personal lives under wraps.

"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun. But at the same time, we're quite private,” she said.

"We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions,” she added.

