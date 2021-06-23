 
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
Ed Sheeran in hot waters over new development on his mega estate

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Ed Sheeran is set to face a new council probe after observant neighbours spotted a new wooden gazebo

British singer Ed Sheeran seems to have trouble knocking on his doorsteps after concerns were raised against him by his neighbours.

The Perfect hit maker, 30, is set to face a new council probe after observant neighbours spotted a new wooden gazebo in his multimillion pound estate.

The Shape of You singer has a number of properties under his belt in Framlington, creating a £3.7million mini village.

Now, the new development has managed to ruffle the feathers of his neighbours when he posted a photo on his Instagram where the gazebo could be spotted, leading many locals into questioning whether the singer sought legal planning permission to build it.

Sheeran’s land already comprises four houses, a gym, an outdoor kitchen and a wildlife pond.

A source told The Sun: "He had permission to build a bar area, with decking and a pizza oven, along with two barbecues. But whoever complained is saying that the gazebo was never there before.”

"Now the council is looking into whether he needs planning permission for it. Because his property is Grade Two listed, all sorts of hoops have to be jumped through if any work is done,” the insider shared.

The matter is currently being investigated as confirmed by East Suffolk council’s spokesperson, who said: "We have been made aware that a gazebo has been erected at this property and we are making enquiries to establish if there are any planning requirements."

