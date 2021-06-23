Rita Wilson joins Oscars panel: ‘Eager to get to work!’

Rita Wilson recently turned to social media and announced her election on the Oscars panel.

The star announced the news over on Instagram alongside a caption that read, “Very pleased to announce that I will be joining @whoopigoldberg @lauradern as a Governor of the Board for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences @theacademy in the Actors Branch.”

“So honored to join all these wonderful artists and so many others in a variety of professions in our industry who work to keep our Academy vibrant, curious, and reflective of our society. Eager to get to work!”

