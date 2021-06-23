 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from flight after argument with wife

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Stephen Amell confirmed that he was removed from a flight following an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell.

Taking to Twitter, the Arrow star shared his side of the story.

"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," he wrote. 

Stephen wrote in a second tweet, "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."

Meanwhile, his wife has yet to address the situation.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV

Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV
Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed

Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed
Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket
Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?
New York subway stop named after Meryl Streep

New York subway stop named after Meryl Streep

Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘spirit of aloha’ in Hawaii

Dwayne Johnson shows off the ‘spirit of aloha’ in Hawaii
Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife

Arrow's Stephen Amell forced out of flight after screaming at wife
Lorde drops ‘The Solar Power’ tour plans

Lorde drops ‘The Solar Power’ tour plans

Latest

view all