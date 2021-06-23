Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from flight after argument with wife

Stephen Amell confirmed that he was removed from a flight following an argument with his wife Cassandra Jean Amell.

Taking to Twitter, the Arrow star shared his side of the story.

"My wife and I got into an argument Monday afternoon on a Delta flight from Austin to LA. I was asked to lower my voice and I did. Approximately 10 minutes later I was asked to leave the flight. And I did so immediately. I was not forcibly removed," he wrote.

Stephen wrote in a second tweet, "I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours later and traveled home without any further issue. I let my emotions get the better of me, end of story. Must be a slow news cycle."

Meanwhile, his wife has yet to address the situation.

