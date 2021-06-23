 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason among music stars urging post-Brexit tour help

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 23, 2021

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason among music stars urging post-Brexit tour help

More than 200 music artists, including Radiohead, The Chemical Brothers and Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, backed a campaign on Wednesday calling on the British government to reduce costs and red tape to make post-Brexit touring around Europe easier.

Five years since Britons voted to leave the European Union, the #LetTheMusicMove campaign says Brexit-related expenditure, restrictions and bureaucracy are “making EU touring unviable and threatens the future success of British music”.

Britain’s departure from the bloc, completed in December, ended the freedom of movement for Britons and EU citizens in each other’s countries. British musicians wanting to play in Europe now face extra paperwork and costs once touring resumes.

“It’s essential that bands, artists, musicians and DJs can travel Europe at every level of their career. Europe is part of the geographic working space,” Primal Scream bass player Simone Marie Butler said in a statement.

The campaign, organised by trade body the Featured Artists’ Coalition, is calling for a “transitional support package” to help cover new touring costs, measures overcoming rules on touring vehicles and a “viable long-term plan” for UK artists and their crews to work in the EU “without costly permits and bureaucracy”.

It is also asking for reciprocal freedoms for European artists when they come to perform in Britain.

“EU touring and the need to get the right processes in place for simple and economical access to Europe is crucial at this time more than ever,” rock band Skunk Anansie said.

“It is the lifeblood of bands and artists, not just financially, but in order to expand their fanbase and deliver their art to a wider audience.”

The campaign follows other calls for action from British musicians.

In January, Sting, Ed Sheeran and Elton John were among the more than 100 signatories of a letter published in The Times newspaper, urging the government to negotiate a reciprocal deal allowing paperwork-free travel for touring artists.

Britain and Brussels have blamed each other for the issue, with each side saying their proposals during talks had been rejected by the other.--Reuters

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston swears off dating apps for this reason

Jennifer Aniston swears off dating apps for this reason
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli jet off to Mexico after newfound freedom

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli jet off to Mexico after newfound freedom
Prince William takes space as the ‘alpha male’ in the Firm

Prince William takes space as the ‘alpha male’ in the Firm
Kurulus:Osman : Last episode of season 2 airs tonight

Kurulus:Osman : Last episode of season 2 airs tonight

Gal Gadot celebrates husband's 46th birthday

Gal Gadot celebrates husband's 46th birthday

Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from flight after argument with wife

Stephen Amell confirms he was removed from flight after argument with wife
Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Cara Delevingne opens up about wanting to get plastic surgery

Rita Wilson joins Oscars panel: ‘Eager to get to work!’

Rita Wilson joins Oscars panel: ‘Eager to get to work!’
Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV

Jamie Spears sells Britney Spears' childhood home, lives in RV
Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed

Expert says Meghan Markle and Harry couldn't earn the money they needed
Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket

Fifty years on, cast say Willy Wonka film was their golden ticket
Ed Sheeran shares bts clip from ‘Bad Habits’ MV

Ed Sheeran shares bts clip from ‘Bad Habits’ MV

Latest

view all