 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian gets three-year detention order against stalker

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Kim Kardashian gets three-year detention order against stalker

American reality star Kim Kardashian pulled off getting a restraining order against a man who had been stalking her for months.

The 40-year-old reality star, appearing virtually for the California court hearing, requested the court for a five-year-restraining order against Charles Peter Zelenoff who allegedly tried to enter her Hidden Hills mansion, according to TMZ. Kim Kardashian termed the man a 'danger to her and her family.'

The judge deemed the five-year order beyond appropriate as the man was not threatening her to harm her. However, the court found the basis of her charge of stalking and delivered the verdict of a three-year detention.

During the judicial proceedings, Zelenov was silent most of the time without any attempt to defend himself.

In May also, Kim Kardashian got a temporary order of protection from the court against Zelenoff. The present order is its extension. In its earlier order, the court asked Charles to keep 100 yards distance from her at all times.

Before getting the order of protection from the court, Kim Kardashian complained to the court that the stalker sent her a pack containing a diamond engagement ring and a Plan B that laid bare his desire to have a relationship with her.

In the appeal to the court, Kim Kardashian expressed her shock as to how the man knew the address of her house as she never reveals it in her online interactions. She said the stalker was spotted outside her house while he was filming.

Kim Kardashian also told the judge that the stalker posted an inappropriate message about her, expressing his frustration not getting inside her house. 

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’

Britney Spears requests judge to end her conservatorship: 'I Am Traumatized’
Khloe Kardashian shares stunning gym selfie to show Tristan Thompson what he lost

Khloe Kardashian shares stunning gym selfie to show Tristan Thompson what he lost
'Dune' to lead Toronto film festival's return to in-person moviegoing

'Dune' to lead Toronto film festival's return to in-person moviegoing
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoy glamorous night out

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank enjoy glamorous night out
Jennifer Aniston sheds more light on her secret relationship with Friends co-star David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston sheds more light on her secret relationship with Friends co-star David Schwimmer
Scarlett Johansson teams up with Disney for Tower of Terror adaptation movie

Scarlett Johansson teams up with Disney for Tower of Terror adaptation movie
Prince William ‘unimpressed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry’s attitude

Prince William ‘unimpressed’ with Meghan Markle, Harry’s attitude
Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s skin color row: report

Experts weigh in on baby Archie’s skin color row: report
Jennifer Aniston swears off dating apps for this reason

Jennifer Aniston swears off dating apps for this reason
Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason among music stars urging post-Brexit tour help

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason among music stars urging post-Brexit tour help
Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli jet off to Mexico after newfound freedom

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli jet off to Mexico after newfound freedom
Prince William takes space as the ‘alpha male’ in the Firm

Prince William takes space as the ‘alpha male’ in the Firm

Latest

view all