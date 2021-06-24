Jennifer Aniston speaks up about current feelings for ex-husband Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston took the lid off her current equation revealing where she stands with Brad Pitt today

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were briefly married for five years, before parting ways for good.



In a recent interview with SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Aniston took the lid off her current equation with her ex-husband, revealing where she stands with him today.

It all started when the host Howard Stern broached the subject asking about the Friends' alum's reunion with Pitt at the SAG awards, "Wasn't that awkward for you?" he inquired.

"No!" Aniston told him. "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."

"There's no oddness at all," she continued, "except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."

Responding to whether she has found love after splitting from Justin Theroux in 2018, the starlet said, "I have not. There has been nothing of great success thus far, but I'm of course open to it."