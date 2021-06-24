Prince Charles to slam the door on Harry when he arrives for Diana's memorial event

Prince Harry will not have a chance to meet his father Charles during the trip

Prince Charles will be turning his back on Prince Harry as soon as he touches down in the UK next week.



Harry, who will unveil Princess Diana's memorial with William on July 1, will not have a chance to meet his father during the trip.

The Sun claimed Charles will be travelling to Scotland just as his son reaches, adding that there is "no planned meeting" between Harry and the royal family.

"Charles will leave the boys to it," a source told the outlet. "Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor."

They continued, "Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them."

A separate source said Harry and William 'will put up a united front at the ceremony, but deliver separate speeches. They "will walk out together out of respect for their mum," the insider added.