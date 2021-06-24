Marvel makes history with major development on Loki’s character

Marvel Studios made history by introducing Loki as its first-ever bisexual character.

The God of Mischief’s sexuality was confirmed by director of the Disney+ series, Kate Herron, who made the announcement on Twitter.

In the latest episode of the series, female timeline-hopping variant Sylvie discusses romantic partners with Loki.

"How about you? You're a prince. Must've been would-be princesses. Or perhaps another prince,” says Sylvie.

"A bit of both. I suspect the same as you," responds Loki.