Thursday Jun 24 2021
Jennifer Aniston reveals why she rejected SNL audition before Friends

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Jennifer Aniston is spilling the beans on why she rejected to host  Saturday Night Live before her iconic sitcom Friends.

Speaking with host Howard Stern on Wednesday's episode of SiriusXM's, Jennifer revealed that she always saw SNL as "a boys club."

"I was such an ignorant kid. I just had this idea that the men don't treat the women well on this show and I wouldn't want to be … the gall that I had," she said Wednesday.

Aniston, who has been friends with former SNL star Adam Sandler, says that said that she turned down SNL audition for its male dominance.

