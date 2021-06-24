 
Thursday Jun 24 2021
Britney Spears ‘kept in the dark’ over conservatorship rights: report

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

Britney Spears reportedly had no clue she held the legal power to petition the court for a conservatorship termination.

The singer got candid about the 13-year-long abuse she endured during her appearance in court.

According to transcripts acquired by the New York Times she was quoted saying, “I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again.”

She even addressed Judge Penny directly during the hearing and added, “Ma'am, I didn't know I could petition the conservatorship to end. I honestly didn't know that. Honestly, I don't think I owe anyone to be evaluated. I've done more than enough.”

