Thursday Jun 24 2021
John Cena confirms he will return to WWE

Thursday Jun 24, 2021

John Cena has confirmed that he would be back in the ring soon. Appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", John said he would definitely return to the WWE where he made his debut in 1999.

Those rumors are true," Cena admitted. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE, I just don't know when," he said when asked to set the record straight on when he'd get to his WWE roots.

The former wrestler last month posted a picture on Instagram of the WWE logo without a caption.

Commenting on fans questions on his Instagram post about his return, he said he actually didn't think the photo would be taken that seriously.

"I was feeling rather nostalgic about the WWE and I just wanted to post the logo and some people took it as I was returning immediately, which that's not the case," he  said. "But I haven't had my last match and I can't wait to have my next one."

The actor played the role of Jakob Toretto, the estranged brother to Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the "Fast & Furious 9". 

