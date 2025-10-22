Jeremy Allen White opens up about losing voice in Springsteen role

Jeremy Allen White dished on the challenges of singing as Bruce Springsteen in his biopic, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

During a recent talk with People, the 34-year-old actor opened up about learning singing and training his vocals to portray the 76-year-old actor in his new movie.

Though he managed to do most of his songs but the rock star's 1984 song Born in the U.S.A. was tough.

"My first thing was, can I perform these songs with a little bit of honesty? Can I do justice to the lyrics?" White expressed his concern over performing Springsteen's music in his biographical movie.

The actor went on to say, "Hopefully if there's enough truth in this music, whether it sounds exactly like Bruce or not, people will connect with it.

"We kind of got into trying to get closer to Bruce's voice, but then there's certain songs like 'Born in the U.S.A.' where there was nothing that could have prepared me," he noted.

White added: "He had years and years of playing in rooms like this and in s***** P.A. systems and really like testing his voice and training, and I didn't have that. I didn't have that time, so I needed to shout and that took me out. I remember recording 'Born in the U.S.A.' and losing my voice for a couple days."