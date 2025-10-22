Chris Brown breaks silence on violent dog attack

Chris Brown mentions attack his security dog at housekeeper

Chris Brown just shared the description of the incident where a housekeeper was attacked by his security dog in his Los Angeles home.

The singer has asked the judge in his deposition in civil court that the housekeeper’s claims for intentional infliction of emotional distress and punitive damages from her lawsuit be struck off.

Brown's description stands in stark contrast to the housekeeper's own harrowing account of what happened.

In her lawsuit, housekeeper Maria Avila claimed that she was removing rubbish from Brown's house on 12 December 2020, when a large brown dog "viciously" attacked her as she "screamed in terror and called out for help."

Avila alleges Brown came outside, stood over her while speaking on a cell phone, and then left the scene as she lay on the driveway, "bleeding to death."

She also claimed that she required emergency surgery and now lives with extensive disfigurement, nerve damage, and loss of vision.

In contrast, the Under the Influence rapper says he heard no screaming, saw no blood, and only left the house because his manager advised him to do so once paramedics were on their way.

"I didn't touch her. I bent down and I looked. I was making sure she was breathing, and then from there, I ran and put the dogs away and yelled and told the security guard to come over," Chris Brown testified under oath.