Lily Allen opens up about dating struggles after David Harbour split

In a candid interview with Perfect magazine, Lily Allen revealed the challenges of dating again post-divorce

October 22, 2025

Lily Allen has opened up about her dating life following her split from David Harbour.

In a new interview with Perfect magazine, the 40-year-old singer revealed that dating "just feels like climbing up a mountain" because she thinks a romantic relationship won’t be “the answer to all of my problems.”

“The dating scene is much harder as a 40-year-old woman with two teenage children than it is for a 34-year-old woman,” said Lily.

"It’s bitterly disappointing," continued the Smile hitmaker. "There’s an element of humiliation and shame around it."

“The world doesn’t portray women of my age as being desirable. And it just feels like climbing up a mountain," she added.

For those unversed, Lily parted ways with David in February after four years of marriage.

Talking about her high-profile split, the Not Fair songstress said, “I don’t know what I can say. Two people who were once together are not together. And that’s really sad. It’s hard."

She further said, "It’s hard for me to not have my person, you know? And I am quite a codependent person. And I find it difficult to lean on the people who are available to me when I’m missing the comfort and stability of what is not available to me…and I know that what I have to do is to be able to make myself happy and that is a source of extreme irritation for me."

"And it means doing the f–king work, and I feel like I’ve been doing the work for f–king ages. I’m exhausted by it. And I thought it was done. I thought it was happily ever after, you know?” added Lily.

