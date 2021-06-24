 
Britney Spears’ social media ‘is a lie’: I cry every day’

Britney Spears recently sat down for a chat in her official court hearing and admitted that she hasn’t been happy for years and all her social media posts for 13 long years have been lies.

The star spoke at length about her grievances with the conservatorship during a virtual court hearing with Judge Penny.

There she admitted, “I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie. I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day.”

