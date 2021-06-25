Blake Lively couldn't control after seeing this dance video

A video of dance exploded Internet a few days back. Watching the short clip on social media, American actress Blake Lively went crazy as the clip transported her to her girlhood days.



The clip shows four people dancing. The members of the famous boy band, Backstreet Boys, AJ McLean and Nick Carter are seen learning the famous dance moves of Bye Bye Bye from Joey Fatone and Lance Bass from NSYNC.

Setting the internet on fire, Lance posted the video on his Instagram a few days ago. The clip has garnered millions of views on all social media platforms. Blake Lively is one of those million admirers of the boy bands.



The actress shared the video on her Instagram Story. She penned the caption on the head of the clip: “True story: I watched this until Instagram finally interrupted me by pausing the video,” she wrote. “Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one go …”

Blake Lively also told her fans that the clip was shared with her by her husband Ryan Reynolds. She writes at the foot of the clip: “Also, a true story. My husband sent me this. He understands the meaning. God bless him.”