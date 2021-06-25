Meghan, Harry react after bank details reveal 'Charles supported them financially'

Charles paid sons Prince William and Harry a total of $6.3 million for their 'official expenditure'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came forth reacting to accusations that they lied when they said the Buckingham Palace 'cut them off financially' after their decision to quit the royal family.



The row arose when bank details released by the Clarence House unveiled Prince Charles 'supported the Sussexes substantially' until they were stable enough to fend for themselves in the US.

In the report, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales paid sons Prince William and Harry, along with their families, a total of $6.3 million for their "official expenditure."



According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess, Harry's comments that he was cut-off financially referred to just before the new fiscal financial year began, prior to his stepping down.

The rep told Vanity Fair, "The Duke's comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April."

"This is the same date that the ‘transitional year' of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced."

A spokesperson from Clarence House also confirmed to the BBC that financial support from Prince Charles for the royal couple has ceased since 2020. "That funding ceased in the summer of last year," he said. "The couple are now financially independent."