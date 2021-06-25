 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan, Harry react after bank details reveal 'Charles supported them financially'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Charles paid sons Prince William and Harry a total of $6.3 million for their 'official expenditure'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry came forth reacting to accusations that they lied when they said the Buckingham Palace 'cut them off financially' after their decision to quit the royal family. 

The row arose when bank details released by the Clarence House unveiled Prince Charles 'supported the Sussexes substantially' until they were stable enough to fend for themselves in the US. 

In the report, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales paid sons Prince William and Harry, along with their families, a total of $6.3 million for their "official expenditure."

According to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess, Harry's comments that he was cut-off financially referred to just before the new fiscal financial year began, prior to his stepping down. 

The rep told Vanity Fair, "The Duke's comments during the Oprah interview were in reference to the first quarter of the fiscal reporting period in the UK, which starts annually in April."

"This is the same date that the ‘transitional year' of the Sandringham agreement began and is aligned with the timeline that Clarence House referenced."

A spokesperson from Clarence House also confirmed to the BBC that financial support from Prince Charles for the royal couple has ceased since 2020. "That funding ceased in the summer of last year," he said. "The couple are now financially independent."

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Philip with royal baby name, not Queen'

'Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Philip with royal baby name, not Queen'

Prince Harry departs for UK hour after driver crashes into LA airport fence

Prince Harry departs for UK hour after driver crashes into LA airport fence

David Schwimmer's ex breaks silence on his 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston during 'Friends'

David Schwimmer's ex breaks silence on his 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston during 'Friends'
'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM

'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM
Queen receives flak ahead of her Scotland tour

Queen receives flak ahead of her Scotland tour
Prince George being trained for his future royal role: report

Prince George being trained for his future royal role: report
Blake Lively couldn't control after seeing this dance video

Blake Lively couldn't control after seeing this dance video
Honorary Oscars announced for Samuel Jackson, Danny Glover among four honorees

Honorary Oscars announced for Samuel Jackson, Danny Glover among four honorees

Lizzo and Demi Lovato set to headline Jazz Festival in New Orleans

Lizzo and Demi Lovato set to headline Jazz Festival in New Orleans
Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with daughter Zahara to defeat racists

Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with daughter Zahara to defeat racists
Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5 fight scene

Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5 fight scene
Vin Diesel shares his 'strange feelings' about John Cena's appearance in F9

Vin Diesel shares his 'strange feelings' about John Cena's appearance in F9

Latest

view all