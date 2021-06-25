Prince Harry departs for UK hour after driver crashes into LA airport fence

The incident occurred around the time Harry arrived at the airport to leave for London

Prince Harry was seen leaving for UK to attend his mother, Princess Diana's memorial unveiling event, an hour after a driver ran his vehicle into the Los Angeles airport fence.

According to reports, the male driver got embroiled in a short chase with the police around 6 PM, across two busy runways on the south side of LAX before he was arrested at a private terminal for charter jets.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident, which caused as many as two flights to get delayed.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the chaos ensued around the time Harry arrived at the airport to leave for London.

The Duke of Sussex got a chance to board his flight after almost 45 minutes of the chase ending.

Harry is all set to join his brother, Prince William, in the UK on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Upon his arrival, he will be required to quarantine for five days at Frogmore Cottage.