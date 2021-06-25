 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry departs for UK hour after driver crashes into LA airport fence

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 25, 2021

The incident occurred around the time Harry arrived at the airport to leave for London
The incident occurred around the time Harry arrived at the airport to leave for London

Prince Harry was seen leaving for UK to attend his mother, Princess Diana's memorial unveiling event, an hour after a driver ran his vehicle into the Los Angeles airport fence. 

According to reports, the male driver got embroiled in a short chase with the police around 6 PM, across two busy runways on the south side of LAX before he was arrested at a private terminal for charter jets.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident, which caused as many as two flights to get delayed. 

As reported by the Daily Mail, the chaos ensued around the time Harry arrived at the airport to leave for London.

The Duke of Sussex got a chance to board his flight after almost 45 minutes of the chase ending. 

Harry is all set to join his brother, Prince William, in the UK on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday.

Upon his arrival, he will be required to quarantine for five days at Frogmore Cottage. 

More From Entertainment:

'Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Philip with royal baby name, not Queen'

'Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Philip with royal baby name, not Queen'

David Schwimmer's ex breaks silence on his 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston during 'Friends'

David Schwimmer's ex breaks silence on his 'crush' on Jennifer Aniston during 'Friends'
Meghan, Harry react after bank details reveal 'Charles supported them financially'

Meghan, Harry react after bank details reveal 'Charles supported them financially'
'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM

'Stuttering John' from Howard Stern show loses lawsuit against Sirius XM
Queen receives flak ahead of her Scotland tour

Queen receives flak ahead of her Scotland tour
Prince George being trained for his future royal role: report

Prince George being trained for his future royal role: report
Blake Lively couldn't control after seeing this dance video

Blake Lively couldn't control after seeing this dance video
Honorary Oscars announced for Samuel Jackson, Danny Glover among four honorees

Honorary Oscars announced for Samuel Jackson, Danny Glover among four honorees

Lizzo and Demi Lovato set to headline Jazz Festival in New Orleans

Lizzo and Demi Lovato set to headline Jazz Festival in New Orleans
Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with daughter Zahara to defeat racists

Angelina Jolie enjoys outing with daughter Zahara to defeat racists
Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5 fight scene

Harrison Ford injured during rehearsals for Indiana Jones 5 fight scene
Vin Diesel shares his 'strange feelings' about John Cena's appearance in F9

Vin Diesel shares his 'strange feelings' about John Cena's appearance in F9

Latest

view all