Friday Jun 25 2021
'Meghan and Harry paid tribute to Philip with royal baby name, not Queen'

Friday Jun 25, 2021

Lilibet is a homage to late Prince Philip, said royal expert Stewart Pearce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said they named their daughter after Lilibet in tribute to Queen Elizabeth. However, the name is a homage to late Prince Philip, said royal expert Stewart Pearce.

The name Lilibet was endearingly used by the Duke of Edinburgh for the monarch, which is why Harry decided to call his daughter with the same name. 

"There is no doubt that the influence Prince Philip had over his grandson will live on in the heart of Harry, in the sense of the complete allegiance Prince Philip's life created in alliance with the Queen, after the sudden death of her father the King, and her own accession to the throne," Pearce said. 

The expert said Harry had a lot in common with Philip. "After all Philip gave up a highly promising Naval career to be by the side of the woman he loved," he said.

